Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $3.33

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

