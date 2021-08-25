Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $36.13

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

