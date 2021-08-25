Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $20.55. 31,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,943. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $29,841,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $20,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

