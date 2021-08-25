Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Price Target at C$49.71

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.71.

A number of research firms have commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

TSE HCG opened at C$39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.99. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.