Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 2,762.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,762.50 ($36.09).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,223 ($42.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,020.44. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,288 ($42.96).

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

