Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $170.90

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $9,089,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 26.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $150.63 on Friday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

