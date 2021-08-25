Brokerages Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $37.47

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 21,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,036. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

