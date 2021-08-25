Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $93.63

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,806. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

