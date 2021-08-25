Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$20.56

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$16.42. 27,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market cap of C$681.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,270.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

