Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

