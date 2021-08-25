Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce sales of $801.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.