Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report sales of $111.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $118.93 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,691.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $298.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $463.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.03 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 894,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,430. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -1.73.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,400. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

