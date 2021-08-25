Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.20. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

A number of research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,364,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCR stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.53 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

