Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $684.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,709 shares of company stock valued at $169,495,398. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 139.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,794,000 after buying an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $356.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 1-year low of $145.86 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

