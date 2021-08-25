Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

