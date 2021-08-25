Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $78.50. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.