Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

