Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LMNL opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.