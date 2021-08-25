Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.47. 5,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,497. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

