Brokerages Anticipate Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ADN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $351.33 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $170,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.