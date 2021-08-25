Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $437.60 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

