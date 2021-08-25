Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 19,344 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

