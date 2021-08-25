Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,502 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,512,436 shares of company stock worth $3,408,895,550. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

