Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.09

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £307.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.29.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Alan Simpson sold 12,624,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £11,993,328.20 ($15,669,360.07).

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.