Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Cap of $17.65 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $17.65 million and $1.08 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00794526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100129 BTC.

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

