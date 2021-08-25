Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,693. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.