Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.29 million to $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 11,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,742. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $61,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $1,287,693. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

