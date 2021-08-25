Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 655 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

