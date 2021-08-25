Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 535 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

