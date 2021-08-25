Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 13,342 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

