Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

