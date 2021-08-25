Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.