Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

