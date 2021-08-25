boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.