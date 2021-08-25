Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $108,257.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

