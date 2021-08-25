Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

BDRBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BDRBF opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

