Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.93

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 42798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.