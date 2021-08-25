BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

ZWU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.96. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.47 and a twelve month high of C$13.12.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.