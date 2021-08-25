Blockzero Labs Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $351,422.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $351,422.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.