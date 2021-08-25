Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $791,883.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00157445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.10 or 0.99887319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.58 or 0.01030212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.35 or 0.06540353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

