BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Position Boosted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of FRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,514. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

