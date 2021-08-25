BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

