BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002551 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $294,834.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00127220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.11 or 1.00127547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01028926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.75 or 0.06529529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.