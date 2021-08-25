BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $951.11 million, a PE ratio of -41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

