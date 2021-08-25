Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $23.59 or 0.00048763 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $269.38 million and $10.28 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003479 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

