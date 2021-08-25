Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $139.46 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $68.88 or 0.00141011 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $139.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00334057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00176349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

