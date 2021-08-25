Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 2.8%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 1,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

BVS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth $12,265,000. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

