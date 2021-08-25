Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $349.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

