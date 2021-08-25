Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BILL opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.84 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $221.19.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,536 shares of company stock worth $32,686,719 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

