Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BILL opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.84 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $221.19.
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,395,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,536 shares of company stock worth $32,686,719 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.