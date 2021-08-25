Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.41.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.06.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

